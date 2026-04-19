Joakim Maehle News: Asisst Saturday
Maehle assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Union Berlin.
Maehle earned an assist on the first goal of Saturday's match, with the defender finding Patrick Wimmer in the 11th minute. This is a second assist for Maehle this season, now up to three goal contributions. With his lone goal this season coming only two games ago, he now has two goal contributions in his past three appearances.
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