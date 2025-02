Maehle had one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Bochum.

Maehle finished serving his one match suspension and was able to play all 90 minutes against Bochum. Since Oct 26, the defender has started in all 15 league matches played, collecting two goals with three assists while making 28 clearances, 22 tackles and 17 interceptions.