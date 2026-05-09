Joakim Maehle News: Creates two chances
Maehle crossed three times (two accurate) and created two chances during Saturday's 1-0 loss to Bayern.
Maehle was held off the scoresheet despite tying for the team-high in chances created Saturday. The wing-back has combined for two shots, four chances created, six crosses and nine tackles over his last three appearances.
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