Joakim Maehle News: Finds starting role

Maehle (shoulder) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim.

Maehle finds a starting role for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim after being sidelined since late October with a shoulder injury. The defender recently returned to full team training and traveled with the squad after recovering from the setback. His immediate return to the starting XI marks a strong comeback after the lengthy absence and shows how much new coach Dieter Hecking trust him.