Joakim Maehle News: Finds starting role
Maehle (shoulder) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim.
Maehle finds a starting role for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim after being sidelined since late October with a shoulder injury. The defender recently returned to full team training and traveled with the squad after recovering from the setback. His immediate return to the starting XI marks a strong comeback after the lengthy absence and shows how much new coach Dieter Hecking trust him.
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