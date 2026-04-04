Joakim Maehle News: Scores first goal of season

Maehle scored a goal with his lone shot and created a chance during Saturday's 6-3 loss to Leverkusen.

Maehle found the back of the net in the 31st minute scoring Wolfsburg's second goal. The goal was the first this season for Maehle and his first goal involvement since September as he's combined for two shots, two chances created and six tackles in his three matches since returning from a lengthy absence due to a shoulder injury.