Joakim Maehle headshot

Joakim Maehle News: Scores first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Maehle scored a goal with his lone shot and created a chance during Saturday's 6-3 loss to Leverkusen.

Maehle found the back of the net in the 31st minute scoring Wolfsburg's second goal. The goal was the first this season for Maehle and his first goal involvement since September as he's combined for two shots, two chances created and six tackles in his three matches since returning from a lengthy absence due to a shoulder injury.

Joakim Maehle
VfL Wolfsburg
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