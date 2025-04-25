Joakim Nilsson Injury: Participates in full training

Nilsson (knee) participated in full training Friday and is in contention to play against LAFC on Sunday, Matt Baker of KTRS 550 reports.

Nilsson has missed the last two matches for St. Louis, but the fact that he's back in the mix in full training suggests he should return to action this weekend. That said, he's made just two starts out of four appearances, so he shouldn't have a lot of fantasy upside in most formats.