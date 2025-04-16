Fantasy Soccer
Joakim Nilsson headshot

Joakim Nilsson Injury: Trains to the side

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Nilsson (knee) participated in solo training away from the team Wednesday, per Matt Baker.

Nilsson has recorded one tackle, two interceptions, and four clearances across four appearances this season, including two starts. There is no official update on the 31-year-old defender's availability for Saturday's match against Vancouver. If he remains sidelined, Timo Baumgartl is a likely candidate to step in.

