Joakim Nilsson Injury: Trains to the side
Nilsson (knee) participated in solo training away from the team Wednesday, per Matt Baker.
Nilsson has recorded one tackle, two interceptions, and four clearances across four appearances this season, including two starts. There is no official update on the 31-year-old defender's availability for Saturday's match against Vancouver. If he remains sidelined, Timo Baumgartl is a likely candidate to step in.
