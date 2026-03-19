Joan Garcia Injury: Available going forward

Garcia didn't suffer any kind of injury and is available for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to the club.

Garcia was forced off late in Wednesday's blowout win over Newcastle with calf discomfort, but scans confirmed there's no structural damage. The starting goalkeeper is fit and available for Sunday's matchup against Rayo Vallecano. That said, if he had to get a rest in the coming weeks, Wojciech Szczesny will be set to start between the posts.