Joan Garcia Injury: Exits Newcastle game with calf issue
Garcia left Wednesday's Champions League win over Newcastle due to a calf issue, according to Marca.
Garcia asked to be subbed off during the final minutes of a match that was decided since early in the second half, which marked the goalkeeper's 21st start in a row across all competitions. It's unclear if he suffered a significant issue, but his status will be a major concern ahead of the upcoming league fixture versus Rayo Vallecano. In case he's forced to miss time, his place will most likely be taken by Wojciech Szczesny.
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