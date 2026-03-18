Joan Garcia Injury: Exits Newcastle game with knee blow

Garcia left Wednesday's Champions League win over Newcastle due to an apparent discomfort in his knee, Diario As reports.

Garcia asked to be subbed off during the final minutes of a match that was decided since early in the second half, which marked the goalkeeper's 21st start in a row across all competitions. It's unclear if he suffered a significant issue, but his status will be a major concern ahead of the upcoming league fixture versus Rayo Vallecano. In case he's forced to miss time, his place will most likely be taken by Wojciech Szczesny.