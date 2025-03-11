Fantasy Soccer
Joan Garcia headshot

Joan Garcia News: Allows one against Girona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Garcia made three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Girona.

Garcia did well to make three saves Monday but couldn't maintain the clean sheet, as a late 88th-minute goal would end his flawless day. He remains at four clean sheets in 27 appearances this season, with two coming in his past five outings. He will look to see another when facing Mallorca on Saturday.

Joan Garcia
Espanyol
