Joan Garcia News: Allows one against Girona
Garcia made three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Girona.
Garcia did well to make three saves Monday but couldn't maintain the clean sheet, as a late 88th-minute goal would end his flawless day. He remains at four clean sheets in 27 appearances this season, with two coming in his past five outings. He will look to see another when facing Mallorca on Saturday.
