Joan Garcia News: Allows one in elimination

Garcia had four saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Atlético Madrid.

Garcia was decent with his four saves, but ultimately couldn't do enough to help Barcelona through to a win, being left out to dry a bit on the one goal allowed. This ends the goalies' UCL campaign with zero clean sheets, 21 saves and nine goals allowed. He will now look ahead to the league season, facing Celta Vigo on Wednesday.