Garcia saw Pablo Ibanez appearing unmarked at the six-yard box to beat him with less than a minute into the game but bounced back with a miraculous stop to deny what would've been a 2-1 lead for the opposition halfway through the opening frame. The goalkeeper didn't see much action during the rest of the contest and that led to another disappointing stat line for those who picked him for fantasy teams. And things won't get much easier for Garcia as his team hosts Atletico Madrid on Tuesday before visiting fifth-placed Real Betis next weekend.