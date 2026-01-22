Garcia barely had a chance to show his skills with his team dominating throughout the match, but he conceded a couple of goals from corner kicks. The keeper has struggled behind a vulnerable back line in his latest two games, conceding multiple times in both domestic and European action. Before that, he was in good form with three consecutive La Liga clean sheets. If he can regain that form in a more favorable scenario, his fantasy value should be high Sunday at home versus Oviedo, who have scored the fewest goals in the league.