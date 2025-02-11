Joan Garcia News: Breaks streak

Garcia made three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Real Sociedad.

Garcia's streak of allowing a goal or less has ended after giving up two goals against Real Sociedad on Sunday. He is still averaging about 1.5 goals conceded per game, making 85 saves in 23 La Liga appearances. The keeper will face off with Athletic Club for the next game on Sunday, who have scored nine goals in the last five contests.