Joan Garcia headshot

Joan Garcia News: Clean sheet against Athletic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Garcia had three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Athletic.

Garcia would see a stellar match Saturday, blocking all three shots on target for a clean sheet. This gives the fgoalie his second clean sheet in their past three games, with three in their past five. He now has 11 on the season in 21 appearances, looking for his first in UCL play when facing Newcastle on Tuesday.

Joan Garcia
Barcelona
More Stats & News
