Joan Garcia News: Clean sheet against Athletic
Garcia had three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Athletic.
Garcia would see a stellar match Saturday, blocking all three shots on target for a clean sheet. This gives the fgoalie his second clean sheet in their past three games, with three in their past five. He now has 11 on the season in 21 appearances, looking for his first in UCL play when facing Newcastle on Tuesday.
