Joan Garcia News: Clean sheet streak continues

Garcia registered four saves and allowed zero goals in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Getafe.

Garcia has kept a clean sheet in the last three matches, making 15 saves in that span to put him at seven clean sheets on the campaign. He's allowed 40 goals while averaging about 3.6 saves per contest during his first full season in La Liga. The keeper will head to Valencia for the next game on Tuesday, who have scored six goals in the last five contest.