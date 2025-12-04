Garcia has now conceded only three goals across Barcelona's last five league matches, recording two clean sheets in that span. He made a solid save in the 52nd minute, but overall he wasn't heavily tested as Barcelona controlled most of the possession. His next challenge will come against a strong Real Betis side fighting for a Champions League spot, which should provide another significant test for Barcelona's defense. However, based on their league form, they have shown few signs of struggling this season.