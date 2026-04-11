Joan Garcia News: Concedes once in win
Joan Garcia had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Espanyol.
Garcia did not see much action, ending the game with two saves and one goal conceded from a long-range effort. The concession means he has now gone three straight games without a clean sheet across all competitions. Stopping that run will matter greatly on Tuesday, when Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in their Champions League second leg with elimination on the line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now