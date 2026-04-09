Joan Garcia News: Concedes two against Atletico

Garcia made one save and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Atlético Madrid.

Garcia had a rough night as he was beaten twice, saving one but allowing a free kick and another goal later in the match. This continues his rough streak in UCL play, as he is yet to see a clean sheet in eight appearances. He will have time to regroup over the weekend when facing Espanyol, but will need to be better in the return leg.