Joan Garcia headshot

Joan Garcia News: Heroic display despite defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Joan Garcia registered seven saves and allowed two goals in Monday's 1-1 draw against Girona.

Despite conceding two goals, Garcia was undoubtedly Barcelona's standout performer, remaining busy throughout the match and producing several crucial saves. He denied the hosts multiple clear chances as they repeatedly broke beyond the high defensive line, finishing the game with seven saves, six of them from inside the box. His next outing will come against Levante on Sunday.

Joan Garcia
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now