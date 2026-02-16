Joan Garcia News: Heroic display despite defeat
Joan Garcia registered seven saves and allowed two goals in Monday's 1-1 draw against Girona.
Despite conceding two goals, Garcia was undoubtedly Barcelona's standout performer, remaining busy throughout the match and producing several crucial saves. He denied the hosts multiple clear chances as they repeatedly broke beyond the high defensive line, finishing the game with seven saves, six of them from inside the box. His next outing will come against Levante on Sunday.
