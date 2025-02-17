Joan Garcia News: Makes three saves
Garcia recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Athletic.
Garcia allowed just a goal while making three saves during the draw to Athletic Club on Sunday. He ups his average saves per game to 3.6, keeping three clean sheets in 24 league appearances. The keeper will travel to Alaves for the next game on Saturday, who have scored seven goals in the last five contests.
