Joan Garcia News: Makes two saves in draw

Garcia had two saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Newcastle United.

Garcia got off to a shaky start in Tuesday's Champions League battle with Newcastle, coughing up a routine Sandro Tonali header from a corner just four minutes in before Pau Cubarsi bailed him out and cleared the danger off the line. The keeper quickly regrouped, flashing sharp reflexes with a full-stretch stop on Anthony Elanga and standing tall against Newcastle's pressure for most of the night. He finished with two saves but couldn't slam the door late, as Harvey Barnes tapped in from point-blank range after Jacob Murphy's cross drifted to the far post. Garcia has logged a clean sheet in three of his last six outings across all competitions and will be hunting for another shutout in Sunday's home clash with Sevilla before the Magpies roll into Camp Nou on Wednesday for the decisive second leg.