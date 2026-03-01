Joan Garcia News: No save in victory

Garcia recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win versus Villarreal.

Garcia allowed one goal on Pape Gueye's finish in the 49th minute but was otherwise a spectator between the posts as he didnt record a single save all game. Once Lamine Yamal stretched the lead to two goals, his role flipped into pure game control mode as he focused on sharp distribution and managing the tempo under minimal pressure. Garcia will aim to carry that steady showing into Saturday's matchup against Athletic Club.