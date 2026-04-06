Joan Garcia News: One save in win

Joan Garcia made one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Atletico Madrid.

Joan Garcia made two clearances and repelled one of two Atletico Madrid shots on goal Saturday as Barcelona earned a narrow 2-1 victory. Across his last five starting appearances (all competitions), Barca's keeper has made 11 saves and nine clearances while conceding six goals and recording one clean sheet. Joan Garcia will once more oppose the Atletico Madrid attack Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League Quarterfinal showdown.