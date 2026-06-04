Joan Garcia News: Pushing for larger role

Garcia has been named in Spain's World Cup squad after winning La Liga with Barcelona as their undisputed first-choice goalkeeper and established himself as one of the most exciting young goalkeepers in European football, adding his voice to the most compelling goalkeeping debate heading into the tournament.

Garcia ended a breakthrough season as Barcelona's starting goalkeeper, making astonishing saves throughout a La Liga title-winning campaign while conceding just 35 goals across all competitions, with analysts ranking him above both David Raya and Unai Simon in several key metrics including save success rate, pass accuracy and long ball accuracy. Despite leading all three Spanish goalkeepers in those key statistical categories, his relative lack of international experience weighs against him in manager De la Fuente's assessment, leaving him as the third option heading into a tournament where his quality demands a stronger argument for a starting role. Garcia heads into the World Cup with enormous talent, a league title and the burning desire to prove he belongs ahead of both of his rivals in the national team pecking order.