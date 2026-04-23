Joan Garcia News: Registers clean sheet
Garcia had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Celta Vigo.
Garcia recorded a clearance and secured his 13th clean sheet of the campaign. He has now recorded 10 saves and six clearances across the last four games and registered two clean sheets in that span. His performances have been strong throughout the season and he has the most clean sheets this campaign.
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