Joan Garcia headshot

Joan Garcia News: Secures clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Garcia made two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Levante.

Garcia recorded two massive saves and a clearance and secured his 10th clean sheet of the campaign. He has now accumulated 18 saves and six clearances in the last four games and registered three clean sheets. Next, he takes on Villarreal, who lie in third place and have netted six times in the last three games.

Joan Garcia
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now