Joan Garcia News: Single save in win
Joan Garcia recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over Betis.
Garcia only faced two shots during Sunday's win and stopped one of them. It's disappointing he couldn't secure the clean sheet, but on a day where he faced fewer shots than goals Barcelona scored the win was never in doubt. On the whole it's another win and quiet day from Garcia, who has benefited from playing behind an excellent defense.
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