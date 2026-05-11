Joan Garcia News: Single-save win
Joan Garcia had one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Real Madrid.
Garcia faced only a single shot during Sunday's El Clasico, stopped it, and earned a big clean sheet. It wasn't nearly as difficult a match as might be expected, with Garcia doing his duty well and earning a simple clean sheet. During one of the most difficult matches of the season, a clean sheet and win is a brilliant return.
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