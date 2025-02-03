Joan Garcia News: Stellar form continues

Garcia registered seven saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Real Madrid.

Garcia continues to put up consistent performances each outing, keeping a clean sheet against first place Real Madrid on Saturday after making seven saves. Since Nov 30, the keeper has allowed just seven goals in nine matches, making 29 saves with two clean sheets in that span. He was travel to Real Sociedad for the next game on Sunday, who have scored just four goals in the last five contests.