Joan Jordan headshot

Joan Jordan News: Back from ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Jordan is no longer banned and is an option moving forward.

Jordon is back from his ban, leaving his set to play moving further. However, he has barely played this season, with only three appearances all season, unlikely to get much time, if any at all.

Joan Jordan
Sevilla
