Joan Jordan News: Back from ban
Jordan is no longer banned and is an option moving forward.
Jordon is back from his ban, leaving his set to play moving further. However, he has barely played this season, with only three appearances all season, unlikely to get much time, if any at all.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joan Jordan See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksMarch 8, 2021
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsMarch 8, 2021
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL TargetsFebruary 16, 2021
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Sevilla v. FC Barcelona PreviewJune 18, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Sevilla v. Real Betis PreviewJune 10, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joan Jordan See More