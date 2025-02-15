Joan Jordan News: Nets brace as substitute
Jordan scored two goals from two shots while crossing three times (one accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's 3-3 draw with Leganes.
Jordan entered the match at halftime and scored in the 50th and 68th minutes while leading Alaves in both shots and chances created. The goals were the first in 2025 for Jordan who returned from a four match absence due to a back injury in the draw.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now