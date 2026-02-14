Joan Jordan headshot

Joan Jordan News: Receives red card in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Jordan is suspended for at least one league game after being shown a red card while on the bench during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Alaves.

Jordan didn't play Saturday but was sent off for an argument, earning a ban that will leave him out of the next visit to Getafe. His next chance to feature could then be in the derby against Betis on March 1. Both Lucien Agoume and Djibril Sow might continue to see increased action while Jordan is ineligible. In any case, the experienced midfielder has barely been involved during the current campaign.

