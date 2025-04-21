Joan Jordan News: Whips in five crosses

Jordan generated one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Sevilla.

Jordan couldn't notch a goal contribution Sunday but still got some decent work in his 77 minutes of play, notching a shot, two chances created and five crosses. He continues to see decent time, starting in the club's past eight matches, although he has yet to see a goal contribution during that spell, remaining at six this season.