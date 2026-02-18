Joan Jordan News: Will miss derby due to suspension

Jordan received a two-game ban for his red card against Alaves and will miss the Sevillan derby as well, according to Zona Mixta.

Jordan has been hit with a two-game suspension after seeing red from the bench against Alaves and will now also sit out the derby against Real Betis on March 1st. The midfielder's absence will not shake up the starting XI, though, as he has mostly been deployed as a depth piece since working his way back from injury.