Joane Gadou News: Signs with Dortmund

Gadou has completed a transfer to Dortmund from Salzburg, according to his new club.

Gadou is making the short trip from Austria to Germany for the next stage of his career, signing a deal with Dortmund through 2031. He entered the club at age 19, but with decent experience under his belt, even earning some UEFA Europa League starts with Salzburg this season. The young defender could struggle for time in his first season with the club, although his role is likely to develop as he gets further into his contract.