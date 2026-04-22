Joao Cancelo Injury: Forced off midweek

Cancelo was subbed off in the first half of Wednesday's match against Celta Vigo due to an injury.

Cancelo left his place on the field to Alex Balde in the 23rd minute against Celta. While the severity of Cancelo's issue remains to be determined, it could force him to miss upcoming league fixtures, in which case Balde will likely play in his place. The Portuguese had scored one goal and one assist over his previous nine appearances across domestic and European action before the match against Celta.