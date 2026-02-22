Joao Cancelo News: Assists on Saturday

Cancelo assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win over Levante.

Cancelo started the game at left back, being preferred over Alex Balde in the 4-2-3-1 formation and set up Frenkie de Jong in the 32nd minute. Cancelo recorded two clearances, two interceptions and a tackle. This was his second start after his recent move from Al Hilal.