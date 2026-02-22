Joao Cancelo headshot

Joao Cancelo News: Assists on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Cancelo assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win over Levante.

Cancelo started the game at left back, being preferred over Alex Balde in the 4-2-3-1 formation and set up Frenkie de Jong in the 32nd minute. Cancelo recorded two clearances, two interceptions and a tackle. This was his second start after his recent move from Al Hilal.

Joao Cancelo
Barcelona
