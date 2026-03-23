Joao Cancelo News: Assists only goal in 1-0 win

Cancelo assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 win against Rayo Vallecano.

Cancelo assisted Ronald Araujo for the only goal as Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0. This was his second assist of the season, having also scored one. All three of these goal involvements have come in the last four games. He created two chances, his second time reaching this number since he rejoined Barcelona He also attempted five crosses for the second time this year.