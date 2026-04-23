Joao Cancelo News: Clears injury scare

Cancelo (quadriceps) trained normally Thursday and has been cleared fit for Saturday's clash against Getafe after tests confirmed there is no muscular injury following his early substitution against Celta Vigo, according to Sergi Capdevila of Diario Sport.

Cancelo had been forced off in the 20th minute of Wednesday's match after feeling discomfort in the lower quadriceps area, but the initial signs on the bench were that it was nothing serious and Thursday's training session confirmed those positive indications. The Portuguese left-back has made the position his own since joining on loan from Al-Hilal this winter, and his availability for the Getafe fixture gives coach Hansi Flick the option of keeping him in the starting lineup, though Alex Balde remains an alternative if the coach decides to exercise caution with the title race entering its decisive phase.