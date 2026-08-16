Joao Cancelo headshot

Joao Cancelo News: Expected to return to Barcelona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Cancelo is expected to return to Barcelona as a free agent from Al-Hilal and could be an option for the club as soon as Wednesday's friendly against Al Ahly, according to Barca Universal.

Cancelo is on the verge of his highly anticipated move back to Barcelona after a summer of talks about his return, with the defender set to terminate his contract with Al-Hilal and join Barcelona again as a free agent. Despite the quick turnaround for Cancelo, he could be an option as soon as Wednesday for Barcelona if all goes to plan, likely leaving him an option for the season opener as well. He will have to compete with Alex Balde for time at left-back, leaving Barcelona with two very viable options on the left flank of the defense if the deal goes through.

Joao Cancelo
 Free Agent
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