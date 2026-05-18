Joao Cancelo News: Nets rare goal
Cancelo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Betis.
Cancelo got in on the goalscoring during a 3-1 rout of Betis on Sunday, adding a rare goal during the win. The defender isn't a frequent goalscorer, but he can contribute when he needs to get forward. He only put a single shot on goal during the match, but he made the most of that chance, finishing well.
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