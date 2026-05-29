Joao Cancelo News: Relentless energy in back line

Cancelo has been named in Portugal's World Cup squad and is expected to be one of the most dynamic and versatile attacking outlets for the Selecao throughout the tournament.

Cancelo joined Barcelona on loan in January and made 16 La Liga appearances, scoring two goals and adding two assists before the end of the campaign, demonstrating his quality even after a spell away from top European football with Al Hilal. The experienced international brings a wealth of Champions League and international experience to Portugal's setup, and his ability to play on either flank gives coach Martinez a flexible option that can adapt to different tactical scenarios. Cancelo heads into the World Cup with renewed confidence after his strong second half of the season with Barcelona and will be determined to play a key role for the Selecao this summer.