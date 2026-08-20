Joao Cancelo headshot

Joao Cancelo News: Signs permanently through 2029

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Cancelo has signed with Barcelona on a permanent deal through June 30, 2029, from Al Hilal, the club announced.

Cancelo first joined Barcelona on loan from Manchester City for the 2023-24 season, making 42 appearances with four goals and five assists, before a move to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia and a return to Barcelona on loan this past January, where he quickly earned manager Hansi Flick's trust and made 23 appearances with two goals and four assists, mostly at left back. Cancelo is expected to compete with Alex Balde for the starting left back role now that his move is permanent, giving Flick a trusted and versatile option to continue leaning on in defense.

Joao Cancelo
Barcelona
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