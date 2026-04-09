Joao Cancelo News: Whips in three crosses

Cancelo registered two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-0 loss versus Atlético Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Cancelo would not see his best day Wednesday as his club ended up on the losing side, a part of a defense that allowed two goals while he only recorded a tackle won, an interception and a clearance. He would also get some attacking work in, recording a chance created, two shots and three crosses.