Joao Felix News: Four shots, five tackles in draw

Felix took four shots (two on target) and made five tackles in AC Milan's 1-1 draw against Feyenoord Tuesday.

Felix hasn't been shy about taking shots, putting up 14 in his four games with AC Milan. Unfortunately, it hasn't translated into goals for the young forward. He has a good chance of finally getting that goal Saturday against Torino, a side which has allowed at least one goal in five of its last six matches.