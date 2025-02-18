Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joao Felix headshot

Joao Felix News: Four shots, five tackles in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Felix took four shots (two on target) and made five tackles in AC Milan's 1-1 draw against Feyenoord Tuesday.

Felix hasn't been shy about taking shots, putting up 14 in his four games with AC Milan. Unfortunately, it hasn't translated into goals for the young forward. He has a good chance of finally getting that goal Saturday against Torino, a side which has allowed at least one goal in five of its last six matches.

Joao Felix
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now