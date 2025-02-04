Joao Felix News: Moves to Milan
Felix has transferred to Milan on a season-long loan, the club confirmed.
Felix switches sides again after posting two goals, one assist, 29 shots (nine accurate) and seven key passes in 13 domestic matches with Chelsea, while he had a bigger role and more success in the Conference League, scoring four times in five fixtures. If he settles in quickly, he could get regular minutes at the expense of a midfielder thanks to a tactical switch.
