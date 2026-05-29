Joao Felix News: Supersub role at World Cup

Felix has been named in Portugal's World Cup squad and is expected to play a key impact role off the bench throughout the tournament, providing manager Martinez with a dynamic and creative option to unlock tight defenses.

Felix ends a prolific campaign with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, scoring 20 goals and providing 13 assists across 33 appearances in what was the best individual season of his club career, winning both the league title and the Saudi Pro League player of the season award. While he may not be in the starting lineup from the beginning of matches, his ability to come on and unlock stubborn defenses with his unpredictability and technical brilliance makes him one of the most dangerous impact substitutes in the entire tournament. Felix heads into the World Cup motivated to make the most of every opportunity he gets for Portugal, knowing that a decisive contribution off the bench could lead to more playing time in the knockout phases.