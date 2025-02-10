Joao Felix News: Takes five shots in Serie A debut

Felix had five shots (one on target), created one chance, drew four fouls and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 2-0 win over Empoli.

Felix made his Serie A debut with Milan and was very active as a playmaker behind the lone striker, pacing his team in shots attempted and generating lots of dangerous situation while he was on the pitch. With competition for a forward spot being so tough, Felix's versatility and ability to float around the opposition's box will certainly help him to still rack up a lot of starts in his new club.